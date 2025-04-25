Bears take Colston Loveland at pick 10 and confirm Super Bowl aspirations

The Chicago Bears used the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in Michigan tight end Colston Loveland. In a bit of an unexpected move, the Bears used their first-round pick to bolster their weaponry. Many mock drafts had the Chicago Bears grabbing a tackle or even a running back with their first-round pick.

But Colston Loveland comes off the board with the 10th pick and heads to an offense that already has Cole Kmet, DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and D'Andre Swift. The Bears did seem to have strong interest in Ashton Jeanty, but Jeanty came off the board four picks prior to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Colston Loveland heads to the Chicago Bears

The Bears have undergone a ton of change over the last year or so. Caleb Williams was the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and did show a lot of good during his first year in the NFL despite all of the dysfunction around him. Chicago parted ways with former head coach Matt Eberflus and decided to bring in Ben Johnson.

Johnson comes from the Detroit Lions, a place where he coordinated some of the top offenses in the league. Well, the one thing that those Lions offenses had was an insane amount of playmakers, and it seems like Johnson and GM Ryan Poles are trying to build their own version in Chicago.

The Bears only won a handful of games last year, but Caleb Williams threw for 20 touchdowns and just six interceptions, so he did largely take care of the ball. With the team's huge offensive line investment this offseason and now them adding Colston Loveland, it's abundantly clear that the Bears want to supercharge their offense for the long-term, which is honestly the way to go in today's NFL.

Colston Loveland heads to the Bears.