Bengals' Super Bowl remodel will be complete if Cashius Howell comp is accurate

As the NFL world continues to dissect all of the picks made in the 2026 NFL Draft, it's really fun to start dreaming about what kind of impact this rookie class could immediately make. That's especially true for teams looking to bounce back in 2026 like the Cincinnati Bengals.

Even before teams take the field in 2026, it's easy to see -- on paper, at least -- why the Bengals could be one of the top contenders in the AFC after all of the moves they've made this offseason.

The Bengals made a trade at the 11th hour with the New York Giants, sending their first-round pick (10th overall) for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. They traded the unknown of a top-10 pick for the known production of Lawrence, who is one of the most disruptive interior players in the league. But what about replacing Trey Hendrickson off the edge? In addition to signing Boye Mafe and expecting more out of last year's first-round pick Shemar Stewart, the Bengals used their top pick on Texas A&M star Cashius Howell.

And if the pro comparison for Howell -- thrown out there by ESPN -- comes to fruition, the Bengals will be contending for a Super Bowl this year.

Cashius Howell gets lofty Maxx Crosby comparison as Bengals' top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has been gathering intel in the days since the 2026 NFL Draft, and the nuggets he dropped about the Bengals and Cashius Howell were absolute gold.

"The Bengals secured defensive tackleDexter Lawrence II in exchange for the No. 10 pick. But their second-round pick, edge rusher Cashius Howell, possesses one of Maxx Crosby's best attributes: his motor. Crosby is famous for going full bore while playing every snap. Howell is similar in that regard. "He doesn't have the elite bend that some of the other rushers have, but he is absolutely relentless and will play a long time in the NFL as a result," an AFC scout said."



- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN

It might not be a direct comparison in every aspect of their game, but what we know about Maxx Crosby is that the guy simply refuses to come off the field. He's relentless, he's annoying to offensive coordinators, and he's one of the best disruptors behind the line of scrimmage in the game.

There was even a story told by Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton about how he planned for a couple of plays to run against the Raiders whenever Maxx Crosby left the field, even if it was just for a couple of snaps, but he never got to run the plays. Crosby never left the field.

That kind of mentality from Cashius Howell would help change the complexion of a Bengals pass rush that ranked tied for 25th in the NFL last season with 2.1 sacks per game, and the 5th-fewest sacks on the road all of last season.

Getting an upgrade in the pass rush department requires bulk-buying as much as you need individual impact players, which is why you're seeing the Bengals absolutely load up this offseason.

Keep in mind that Cashius Howell was a 1st-team All-American this past season, and was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. Even though collegiate awards and accolades don't equate to NFL success, those are difficult distinctions to earn given the competition.

If Howell can bring that type of relentless energy off the edge, with all of the attention that will be immediately placed by opposing teams on Dexter Lawrence, the Bengals' new-look front could boost their Super Bowl chances significantly.