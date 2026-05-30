Best addition, biggest loss for each AFC North team in 2026

There were a total of 257 players drafted back in April, and the AFC North’s Baltimore Ravens (11), Cleveland Browns (10), Pittsburgh Steelers (10) and Cincinnati Bengals (7) combined for 38 of those selections. As far as division goes, only the four AFC East clubs (4) teamed for more selections in April.

There were also 10 head coaching changes this offseason, three in the AFC North with the departures of Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh, and Kevin Stefanski. The former Steelers’ sideline leader will try his hand at television this fall, Harbaugh was hired by the Giants, and Stefanski takes over in Atlanta.

By the way, there was some player movement as well.

Top addition, biggest departure for the 4 AFC North teams

Baltimore Ravens

Best addition: DT Calais Campbell

The team added one of the NFL’s top sack artist in Trey Hendrickson, but the choice here is Campbell. He played for the Ravens from 2020-22 and shows no signs of slowing down after 18 NFL seasons. He was a 17-game starter for the Cardinals in 2025, totaling 43 tackles and finished second on the club with 6.5 sacks. And in terms of interior defenders, Campbell was Pro Football Focus’ 14th-ranked run stopper.

Biggest loss: C Tyler Linderbaum

The Ravens decided not to pick up the fifth-year option on the 2022 first-round pick from the University of Iowa In four seasons in Baltimore, Linderbaum started all but two games and was named to the last three Pro Bowls. He inked a three-year, $81 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders and will be snapping the ball to either Kirk Cousins and/or rookie Fernando Mendoza. Baltimore’s starting center jog is up for grabs.

Cincinnati Bengals

Best addition: DT Dexter Lawrence

Zac Taylor’s club gave up the second-most total yards in the league this past season, and no team allowed more yards per game on the ground (147.1) in 2025. The Bengals obtained Lawrence from the Giants in April for the 10th overall pick in the draft. He may not necessarily be a big help in terms of stopping the run, but the three-time Pro Bowler could make life easier for talented edges Brian Burns and Abdul Carter.

Biggest loss: DE Trey Hendrickson

Back to Hendrickson, whose departure will be certainly be felt by Taylor’s team and likely quarterback Joe Burrow—especially when you consider the nine-year pro has joined the rival Ravens. The four-time Pro Bowler and 2024 First Team All-Pro racked up 65.0 sacks and a dozen forced fumbles in 72 regular-season games with the Bengals, but he was limited to seven games and four QB traps with the club in 2025.

Cleveland Browns

Best addition: WR KC Concepcion

The 24th overall pick in April’s draft pick comes off a huge season with the Aggies. The one-time North Carolina State product finished 2025 with 61 receptions for 919 yards and nine TDs. Concepcion also ran for one score and returned two punts for touchdowns in his lone campaign at Texas A&M. The Browns would be wise to get the ball in his hands, regardless of who will be Todd Monken’s quarterback(s).

Biggest loss: LB Devin Bush

The former first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers enjoyed a career-year with the Browns in 2025. He finished second on the club with 124 defensive stops, a pair of sacks, and picked off three passes. Bush returned those thefts a combined 164 yards, and two of those picks for touchdowns—those scores covering 23 and 97 yards, respectively. The seven-year pro is now the new middle linebacker in Chicago.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Best addition: CB Jamel Dean

General manager Omar Khan has bolstered quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s receiving corps by trading for Michael Pittman Jr. (Colts) and using a second-round pick on Germie Bernard (Alabama). Meanwhile, only three teams in the league gave up more passing yards per game than the Steelers this past season. Dean picked off a career-high three passes with the Bucs and was Pro Football Focus’ No. 5 cornerback in 2025.

Biggest loss: G Isaac Seumalo

The Steelers have added some quality parts to their offensive line via the draft in recent seasons, and used their first-round pick on tackle Max Iheanachor (Arizona State) in April. It’s a unit that has made strides after some rough years, but Mike McCarthy’s club will certainly miss Seumalo. He’s now a member of the Arizona Cardinals after three seasons in Pittsburgh, which included a Pro Bowl campaign in 2024.