Best addition, biggest loss for each NFC East team in 2026

Philadelphia Eagles

Best addition: WR Makai Lemon

The soap opera surrounding A.J. Brown has yet to come to what some feel is an inevitable conclusion. So Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman made a deal with the rival Cowboys to move ahead of Pittsburgh in the first round to nab the talented USC wideout. Lemon had a huge year in ‘25, totaling 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 scores, ran for a pair of touchdowns, returned punts and kickoffs and also threw a TD pass.

Biggest loss: S Reed Blankenship

Nick Sirianni’s club lost the unsung defender to Houston in free agency. The former undrafted free agent from Middle Tennessee State made at least 15 starts in each of the past three seasons, and led the Birds’ defense with 108 stops in 2023. Blankenship certainly showed a nose for the ball. There was a combined 12 takeaways (9 interceptions, 3 fumble recoveries) in 56 regular-season games with the Eagles.

Washington Commanders

Best addition: ILB Leo Chenal

Talk about a Leo of all trades? The two-time Super Bowl champion was a third-round pick in 2022, has steadily made his presence felt on defense (he was Pro Football Focus’ 19th-ranked linebacker in 2025) and has been huge on special teams when it comes to blocking kicks. Washington’s defense has a lot of new faces, and the former Wisconsin Badger takes over for ageless tackling machine Bobby Wagner.

Biggest loss: C Tyler Biadasz

Before the start of free agency, the Commanders inexplicably made the quality pivot a salary-cap casualty. The Los Angeles Chargers wasted little time inking Biadasz a three-year, $30 million contract. For now, Nick Allegretti appears to be in the lead for the starting center spot, but the team did use a sixth-round draft choice on Michigan State’s Matt Gulbin. This is obviously a spot that bears watching this summer.