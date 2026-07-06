Best addition, biggest loss for each NFC West team in 2026

In 2024, the NFC North sent three teams to the NFL playoffs. The 15-2 Detroit Lions were the conference’s top seed, and the 14-3 Minnesota Vikings and 11-6 Green Bay Packers were wild card entries. All three clubs were one-and-done come the postseason.

This past season, the 14-3 Seattle Seahawks were the top seed in the NFC, followed by the 12-5 Los Angeles Rams and 12-5 San Francisco 49ers. All three teams won at least one playoff contest. The Niners were eliminated by Seattle in the divisional round, and the Seahawks and Rams met in the NFC title game. Mike Macdonald’s club would prevail, and two weeks later, thumped the Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

So what can be expected from this foursome in 2026? There were a few key departures, and one stunning arrival.

Top addition, biggest departure for the 4 NFC West teams

Arizona Cardinals

Best addition: RB Jeremiyah Love

In April, the former Golden Domer became the highest-drafted running back since the Giants used the second overall pick in 2018 on Penn State’s Saquon Barkley. Love joins a crowded running back room that includes James Conner, who missed the final 14 games of 2025 with a foot injury, and ’26 veteran addition Tyler Allgeier. Love gained 3,014 scrimmage yards and 40 TDs in his final two seasons at Notre Dame.

Biggest loss: S Jalen Thompson

He was a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Supplemental Draft and is now a member of the Cowboys. The former Washington State Cougar spent seven seasons in Arizona and was a member of the Cardinals’ last playoff team in 2021. Thompson finished among the Cards’ top three tacklers each of the past five seasons, and should aid a Dallas team that allowed an NFL-high and team-record 511 points in 2025.

Los Angeles Rams

Best addition: DE Myles Garrett

No kidding. Did you really think the choice here was going to be University of Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, who the Rams used the 13th overall pick for in April? General manager Les Snead gave up plenty to get the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Garrett’s 23.0 sacks this past season were three more than the rival San Francisco 49ers totaled in 2025. Will the move pay off with a Super Bowl championship?

Biggest loss: T Rob Havenstein

It would be easy to simply list two-time Pro Bowler and 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse, who was shipped off to Cleveland along with three draft choices, for Garrett. Instead, the selection here is a reliable right tackle who was a second-round pick in 2015 (Wisconsin) and spent 11 seasons with the franchise. Havenstein made 148 regular-season starts and 13 postseason starts for the Rams.

San Francisco 49ers

Best addition: DE Romello Height

As previously mentioned, no team in the league totaled fewer sacks this past season (20.0) than the 49ers, and that was with defensive coordinator Robert Saleh (now the Titans’ head coach) calling the shots. The absence of Nick Bosa for most of 2025 played a huge part in that; however, the addition of Height, who totaled 10.0 sacks with Texas Tech this past season, is a step in the right direction.

Biggest loss: WR Jauan Jennings

At one time, San Francisco’s talented wide receiver room boasted versatile Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and this 2020 seventh-round pick from the University of Tennessee. Now Samuel is an unsigned free agent, Aiyuk’s status with the 49ers is murky at best, and Jennings was available for quite a spell before latching on with the Vikings in early May. He pulled down a career-best nine touchdown passes in 2025.

Seattle Seahawks

Best addition: RB Jadarian Price

This is the second time a Fighting Irish running back is mentioned as one of the best acquisitions by an NFC West team. Price was the final pick in the first round of April’s draft by GM John Schneider, who made the decision to let Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker (Chiefs) test free agency. Behind Jeremiyah Love, Price still totaled 761 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns in 12 games in 2025.

Biggest loss: CB Riq Woolen

Along with the departure of Walker, edge rusher Boye Mafe signed with the Bengals, safety Coby Bryant joined the Bears, and cornerback Riq Woolen latched on with the perennial contending Philadelphia Eagles. The latter amassed quite the resume in Seattle and certainly had a nose for the football. Woolen was a Pro Bowler as a rookie in ‘22 and finished with a total of 17 takeaways in four seasons with the club.