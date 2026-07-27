Biggest questions for every AFC playoff team entering the 2026 NFL season

2. New England Patriots

Are the trenches going to be a problem...again?

This one is pretty straightforward. Last season, the Patriots were the worst team in the NFL when it comes to sack differential (sacks allowed on offense vs. sacks on defense). Including the playoffs, Drake Maye was sacked a whopping 68 times. The defense racked up a total of 47 sacks last season, 13 of which came in the playoffs.

The trenches on both sides of the ball were definitely a pain point for this team, and they remain a question mark going into the 2026 season. Even with the Patriots making some moves to try and upgrade either side of the ball, did they make the right moves?

Replacing K'Lavon Chaisson -- who broke out in the playoffs -- with Dre'Mont Jones doesn't feel like the most inspirational move. First-round pick Caleb Lomu doesn't appear to be in line to start right away at tackle.

If Drake Maye is constantly running for his life and the pass rush is non-existent on the other side of the ball, it could be a major issue.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

Can the Jaguars effectively replace Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd?

This is pretty much the same question we've had all offseason for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it still feels like this team's biggest potential problem.

Why, after such a great year in 2025, did the Jaguars not work harder to keep the band together?

Travis Etienne was such a huge piece of the offensive equation in 2025 with 1,399 yards from scrimmage along with 13 touchdowns. He's now a member of his home state New Orleans Saints, while the Jaguars are rolling with Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez.

Devin Lloyd was a catalyst for the Jaguars' defensive resurgence last season, picking off five passes and making a major impact from the middle of Anthony Campanile's unit.

It's not like the Jaguars have these top prospects and high draft picks just waiting in the wings to replace core starters and former first-round picks. They are taking a huge leap of faith with their replacement plans at both positions.