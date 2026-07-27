Biggest questions for every AFC playoff team entering the 2026 NFL season

6. Buffalo Bills

Are the Bills making a mistake rolling with rookie coaches?

The Buffalo Bills are a pretty veteran-laden roster, which should serve them well considering their biggest question this season.

After firing Sean McDermott following the team's latest playoff failure/disappointment, the Bills's extensive search ended with them promoting Joe Brady to head coach. Brady then brought in Jim Leonhard as a rookie play-caller on the defensive side of the ball.

Considering where Josh Allen is at in his NFL career, and how crucial this window is for the Bills overall, it feels like a massive risk to go with young (inexperienced) coaches in pivotal positions on a Super Bowl contender.

7. Los Angeles Chargers

Will the loss of Jesse Minter be detrimental?

The Los Angeles Chargers seem to be taking a huge risk by hiring a rookie play-caller to replace Jesse Minter, who had become one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL.

Minter is now with the Baltimore Ravens, and the Chargers have Chris O'Leary in his place. O'Leary was the Chargers' safeties coach in 2024 and the defensive coordinator at Western Michigan last year, so he at least has some knowledge of the team's personnel.

And this is a veteran-laden Chargers defense, so O'Leary has that going in his favor. But as the Chargers attempt to make the jump from just being a good team to being a true contender in the AFC, having a rookie play-caller on the defensive side of the ball isn't guaranteed to work out, and might be an issue over the course of the season.

The Chargers are putting a lot of faith in O'Leary, and time will tell if they'll be missing Jesse Minter more than anybody is really discussing this offseason.