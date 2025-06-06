Biggest X-factor for all 32 NFL teams for the 2025 season

AFC East

New York Jets - Aaron Glenn's ability as an NFL head coach

The New York Jets aren't going to compete for much this year because of their QB situation and because of them having a brand-new coaching staff, but Aaron Glenn's ability, in general, to be an NFL-caliber head coach could be the difference in the New York Jets perhaps winning nine games or four games in the 2025 season.

Miami Dolphins - Tua Tagovailoa's health

This has been the biggest X-factor for the Miami Dolphins nearly every season. Tua Tagovailoa has never ended the season with a losing record; when he's on the field, the Miami Dolphins win, and they also make the playoffs. If their QB can stay on the field for all 17 games, Miami could be a frisky Wild Card team and make things very interesting in the AFC.

Buffalo Bills - Defensive additions

The Buffalo Bills made a ton of defensive additions in the 2025 NFL Offseason to try and get over the hump, as there really wasn't much more to do on offense. It'll only be a matter of time before we see if the additions GM Brandon Beane made were the right ones, but the Bills really didn't have much else on their to-do list.

New England Patriots - Josh McDaniels and the aggressive offensive moves

The New England Patriots brought back Josh McDaniels as its offensive coordinator and also made a ton of moves along the offensive line. These were done to try and get the most out of Drake Maye, obviously. Maye, McDaniels, and the OL are going to be the main focus of the 2025 New England Patriots.

AFC West

Denver Broncos - Offensive additions being enough for Bo Nix?

The Denver Broncos added RJ Harvey, Evan Engram, and Pat Bryant this offseason to bolster the offense, and may have also signed JK Dobbins. He is visiting Denver on Thursday and has not signed at the moment of this being typed. Will these additions be enough for Bo Nix and the offense to take a leap?

Kansas City Chiefs - Rashee Rice's return

Rashee Rice had WR1 all over him before a brutal knee injury, so we'll see if Rice, still young, can get back to his old form, as the Kansas City Chiefs desperately need to find some stability with their playmakers on offense.

Los Angeles Chargers - Justin Herbert

What is the deal with Justin Herbert? He has been a B+ his entire career. Will 2025 be any different? Can he help the Chargers compete for the AFC West title? Will LA go further than the Wild Card Round? A lot of this hinges on Herbert.

Las Vegas Raiders - Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty, and Pete Carroll

These were the three major additions for the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2025 NFL Offseason. The Raiders are in the best division in the NFL and may have a ceiling of nine wins, but I guess crazier things have happened...