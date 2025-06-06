Biggest X-factor for all 32 NFL teams for the 2025 season

NFC North

Detroit Lions - New offensive and defensive coordinators

The Detroit Lions lost Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson to head coaching jobs this offseason, so the team could be in line to regress. It'll be interesting to see if new coordinators John Morton and Kelvin Sheppard will be the right choices to fill those voids.

Green Bay Packers - Jordan Love; can he play better?

We've seen Jordan Love turn into a franchise QB, but I and many others are wanting more. Can be become an unquestionably elite player? Can he elevate to being one of the best QBs in the NFL? That's the biggest question for the Packers in 2025.

Minnesota Vikings - What kind of QB will JJ McCarthy be?

One thing I will say is that the ceiling of JJ McCarthy, whatever that is, will be reached in Minnesota, as the Vikings simply know what they are doing on offense, but it remains to be seen what kind of QB and how good the youngster can become.

Chicago Bears - Overhauled offensive line and Ben Johnson

These were the main moves for the Chicago Bears this offseason and are going to make or break their season. The OL needed help, and the franchise had to 'get with the times' on the offensive side of the ball.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons - Michael Penix Jr's year two performance

Michael Penix Jr has a ton of viable weapons and a very good offensive line at his disposal - can be make the most of it in a crucial second year in the NFL?

Carolina Panthers - Dave Canales

Dave Canales has worked his magic with both Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield, and did seem to squeeze something out of Bryce Young in 2024. Can he help push Young over the edge and turn him into a franchise QB in 2025?

New Orleans Saints - Tyler Shough

I suppose Tyler Shough will be the starting QB of the New Orleans Saints, and many people were debating on just how good of a prospect he was during the 2025 NFL Draft process. He's quite old for a rookie and did play a lot of college football, so he might be the most 'pro ready' rookie, but he also might be maxed out as well.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - The entire roster

What is the deal with the Buccaneers? Are they going to become anything more than a good football team? Can they get up into contention in 2025?