Biggest X-factor for all 32 NFL teams for the 2025 season

NFC East

New York Giants - Does Russell Wilson have any magic left?

The answer is probably no, but I guess we could be wrong. If Wilson can be efficient enough, the New York Giants might be able to scrape together nine wins, but it's not likely. You have to wonder how long it will be before Jaxson Dart perhaps sees the field.

Dallas Cowboys - Going from Mike McCarthy to Brian Schottenheimer

This was a questionable decision at the time - will the Dallas Cowboys regret going from a future Hall of Fame head coach to a brand-new one? Only time will tell.

Philadelphia Eagles - Yet another offensive coordinator change

The Philadelphia Eagles keep losing their offensive coordinators to head coaching jobs, as they had Kellen Moore for just one season. Jalen Hurts isn't a very good quarterback, so the coordinator change could put some bumps in the road for the offense.

Washington Commanders - Jayden Daniels' ability to take a sophomore leap

The Washington Commanders went about as far as an NFL team could go in the 2024 NFL Season. Does Jayden Daniels have the ability to make a leap as a sophomore? Can he perhaps vault into MVP contention?

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers - Roster health

The San Francisco 49ers 'down' years in the Kyle Shanahan era all seem to be due to the roster health. Simply put, if the Niners can stay healthy and keep their key players on the field, they'll be among the better teams in the NFL.

Los Angeles Rams - Matthew Stafford, how much time does he have left?

He is slowly creeping up to 40 years old - when will Matthew Stafford meet Father Time? Does he have another couple of years in him?

Seattle Seahawks - What version of Sam Darnold will they get?

Sam Darnold broke out and put the NFL on notice in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings, but that was also a nearly-perfect structural situation. The Seattle Seahawks don't have close to what the Vikings had in 2024, so the version of Sam Darnold that the team gets is up in the air.

Arizona Cardinals - Offseason DL additions

The weakest part of their roster was the defensive line, and they seemed to fix that in the 2025 NFL Offseason, but what if the additions just aren't the right ones? What if Dalvin Tomlinson and Josh Sweat don't play well? What if Walter Nolen ends up being a huge bust? These questions need to be answered...