Bills 2025 offseason might already be a complete disaster

After the Buffalo Bills fell short in the playoffs yet again last year, they went out and got aggressive in NFL Free Agency, taking some big risks on players that may not be paying off.

It's too early to press the panic button, and the Bills have a strong enough core to make it deep into the AFC playoffs, but their primary offseason additions in 2025 are looking more like a disaster class from general manager Brandon Beane than a masterclass in the art of how to win NFL free agency.

The latest red flag is one of the most predictable of the offseason. Joey Bosa is hurt.

Buffalo Bills get more bad news with latest Joey Bosa injury

Bosa has suffered a calf injury, which will cause him to be out until the start of training camp at the very least.

On top of that, the Bills are also dealing with six-game suspensions for both defensive linemen Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi, who violated the NFL's PED policy. It's really astounding roster malpractice at this point by Brandon Beane, which could still turn out okay in the long run.

It was such a crucial offseason for Buffalo, who already started to reload a little bit last offseason but they needed to keep the floor high in the trenches. They're now going to have to rely on young players to step up in a big way with second-round pick TJ Sanders, third-round pick Landon Jackson, and fourth-round pick Deone Walker now having huge opportunities before them.

The injury to Bosa is particularly disturbing because he is supposed to be an alpha off the edge for this team. He still can be, but this is a guy who dealt with one injury after another in his time with the LA Chargers. That really has prevented him from reaching his full potential as an NFL player since he came out of Ohio State.

Even though injuries may be expected to a degree, and nobody was thinking Bosa would play all 17 games, this is the type of stuff that will infuriate Bills fans. He's got to find a way to get himself healthy and stay that way, because the success of this Bills team late in the year depends on it.