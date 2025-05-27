Breece Hall could have a breakout season in 2025, but not with the Jets

The raw numbers weren’t awful for Breece Hall during the 2024 season. Despite playing on one of the league’s worst offenses, Hall managed to record 1,359 yards from scrimmage and scored eight touchdowns in 16 games. It’s the second season in a row in which Hall posted over 1,300 yards from scrimmage and eight or more touchdowns, which is a pretty impressive feat considering he tore his ACL during his rookie season.

But if you watched the games, you know that Hall wasn’t nearly as good as the numbers suggest. Hall averaged just 3.7 yards per carry in the first seven weeks of the season and just 4.2 yards per carry on the year. He has now seen his yards per carry drop every year since entering the NFL, and his career rushing success rate is just 43.9%. That is the second-lowest in the league among qualifying backs since 2022.

Breece Hall needs a change of scenery to break the bank in 2026

Hall is entering the final year of his contract and needs a big season heading into free agency. And the belief among many is that he could have a bounce-back season and earn a monster deal next year. In a recent article by Zoltan Buday of Pro Football Focus, he wrote about Hall and why he struggled in 2025. But Buday is optimistic he could have a career year with an improved offensive line in New York:

"The biggest drop-off came in the passing game. Hall led all running backs with an 88.9 PFF receiving grade in 2023, finishing second in both receiving yards and yards per route run. But in 2024, his receiving grade plummeted to 47.5, 58th among 63 qualifiers. His efficiency also dropped, with 1.22 yards per route run (16th at the position) and eight dropped passes, the second-most among all running backs. Cutting down on drops alone could spark a rebound, but a rebuilt offensive line and an offense that may lean more on the run game offer further reasons for optimism. Hall appears poised for a strong bounce-back in 2025." Zolton Buday, Pro Football Focus

The improved offensive line plus the mobility of Justin Fields should open up more run lanes for Hall this season. However, Aaron Glenn is on record saying that the Jets will use a running back by committee approach this season, and that could take away some opportunities for Hall. The expectation is that Braelon Allen will have a bigger role this season, as well as Isaiah Davis.

With Hall entering the last year of his deal and with the Jets needing to get deals done with players like Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jemaine Johnson, etc., it’s possible that Hall could be put on the back burner. Could Hall be a potential trade candidate before or during the season? It would make a lot of sense as the Jets can’t afford to pay everyone, and despite the highlight runs, he’s never been the most consistent back.

There are a lot of teams who would love to add Breece Hall, and he could likely be more successful elsewhere on a more established offense. If Hall is ever going to earn a massive second contract, he’ll likely need to prove that he can be an elite running back somewhere else because the odds of it happening in New York seem slim.

The Jets are a rebuilding offense, and the lack of weapons in the passing game (outside of Garrett Wilson) will mean plenty of stacked boxes for Hall and the other running backs. Hall's best path to earning a big payday will be by playing on a different team in 2025.