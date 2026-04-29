Brendan Sorsby could cause NFL team to give up what they refused during NFL Draft

The 2027 NFL Draft class is expected to be the best we've seen in recent memory when it comes to the quarterback position, and that's saying something, considering six quarterbacks were selected in the top-10 picks overall of the 2024 NFL Draft.

One of the most anticipated prospects from the class is Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby, who might be on the radar of NFL teams as an addition sooner rather than later.

Sorsby has checked into a treatment program for a gambling addiction and is currently being investigated by the NCAA after allegedly placing "thousands" of bets, including betting on Indiana games while he was a redshirt freshman with the Hoosiers in 2022. This situation has massive implications for both the NCAA and NFL, as Sorsby's talent will likely create a unique domino effect that the NFL hasn't had to deal with in years. Will this situation bring back the NFL Supplemental Draft?

Brendan Sorsby could force teams to invest 2027 NFL Draft capital a year early

One thing NFL teams did not want to do during the 2026 NFL Draft was trade 2027 capital. Those picks are being protected like teams' lives depend on it.

Although there were some 2027 picks moved, only a handful of them changed hands and just two in the first four rounds, at least from trades that were made during the draft. And because one of those trades involved a veteran player (Jonathan Greenard) going back to the Eagles, it's safe to say teams were not willing to compromise 2027 picks for prospects in the 2026 class.

It's that special of a class.

But Brendan Sorsby could cause teams to really think about whether or not they would be willing to give up a 1st or 2nd-round pick in next year's draft, should all of the stars align and the NFL open up an opportunity for Sorsby to be picked in the supplemental draft. The last time the league conducted a supplemental draft was back in 2023. Nobody has been selected in the supplemental draft process since Jalen Thompson in 2019.

Sorsby not only has a chance to bring the supplemental draft back, but actually cause teams to think about parting with high draft capital in 2027.

"I know that there are some NFL people that feel like, just from a physical ability standpoint, he has top of the first round talent."



– @AlbertBreer on Brendan Sorsby and the possibility of an NFL Supplemental Draft. pic.twitter.com/w8aXSjwAGz — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) April 29, 2026

As Albert Breer outlines in this video, NFL teams view Sorsby as having top-tier, early-1st-round kind of talent. This is not a late-round flyer type of guy at the position. His arm talent is fantastic, and there is a reason why he was the most coveted player on the transfer portal this offseason.

Sorsby is right in the mix with the rest of his peers in the 2027 NFL Draft class when it comes to talent and upside, and we know NFL teams are always looking to take chances on those types of players. So what would it take to land him? A 1st-round pick? A 2nd?

Any selection used in the supplemental draft is forfeit the following year, so teams would have to be really confident in what they've seen from Sorsby thus far to take that kind of a risk.

There are a number of teams that could make sense for Sorsby, as well. Teams like the Jets, Cardinals, Browns, and Dolphins punted on the quarterback position to varying degrees this year, and could take a 2nd-round flyer on his talent. Maybe the Falcons would be inclined to take a shot on his talent. Or if there is a team out there who is dealing with a quarterback that has an injury or frequently deals with injuries, that could be a situation to monitor.

No matter what the circumstances, Sorsby's eligibility at the collegiate level is in jeopardy, and that could lead to him being eligible for the supplemental draft. And if NFL teams can get him a year early, it's likely we'd see the first player selected since 2019, and a pick in the first two rounds on top of it all.