The Denver Broncos could become contenders in the 2025 NFL Season with the right offseason. Would this mock draft put them on that path? Many, many people in the NFL world did not see the Broncos being nearly as good as they were in 2024. Heck, some thought they would win fewer than five games in 2024.

But they won 10 and made the postseason for the first time since 2015. It sets Denver up to be an insanely good team in 2025 with the right offseason. The free agency period is right around the corner, but like every other team, the Broncos will also embark on trying to improve their roster in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Would this NFL Draft haul help the Broncos become Super Bowl contenders?

Broncos 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Team ascends to Super Bowl-caliber status

20. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Wow. Ashton Jeanty falls to pick 20 in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, and the Denver Broncos simply cannot pass this opportunity up. The team's offensive line is truly among the best in the NFL, but their RB room in 2024 was not getting it done.

They were the best pass-blocking unit in the NFL depending on who you ask, and we could see this OL get a ton more attention if Ashton Jeanty came to the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos run game was a huge missing piece of this offense, but the team still fielded an efficient offense. This would be a scary marriage for the rest of the AFC.

51. Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

I have no idea how I was able to get Ashton Jeanty and Kenneth Grant at picks 20, and 51, but I am not complaining. The defensive tackle class in the 2025 NFL Draft is insanely deep, and Grant is actually a first-round prospect.

The Denver Broncos have to be over the moon with their first two selections. They are building a contender right before our eyes.