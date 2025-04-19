Broncos get one step closer to dethroning Chiefs with insane NFL Draft haul

The Denver Broncos appear to be the biggest threat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. Can they get closer to dethroning them with this NFL Draft haul? Denver has beaten Kansas City in two of the last three times the team has played, and it could have even been three in a row had the Broncos made what would have been that game-winning field goal in Week 10.

This team is a lot closer to the Chiefs than you might think, and the right NFL Draft haul can truly close the gap. The AFC might have a new contender in town heading into the 2025 season. Let's see what kind of NFL Draft haul the Broncos get here.

Broncos land deep offensive class in 7-Round NFL mock draft

20. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Sean Payton has said on multiple occasions that the Denver Broncos really like who they have at wide receiver, but I actually happen to believe that he is bluffing a little bit. Payton and the Broncos were able to manufacture fake interest in JJ McCarthy during the 2024 NFL Draft cycle, which helped bump Bo Nix down to them.

I would not be surprised if he is trying something similar at wide receiver. Emeka Egbuka fits this offense like a glove and would be a slam-dunk pick in the first round.

51. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

One thing the Denver Broncos will definitely do is address the RB position. The team is able to select Kaleb Johnson from Iowa at pick 51 and have all of a sudden injected some much-needed young talent into the offense. Right of the bat, Denver has closed the gap big-time with the Kansas City Chiefs.

85. Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

Gunnar Helm is from Colorado and would be a logical choice for the Denver Broncos in the third round. This tight end class is insanely deep, so them signing Evan Engram should not impact their plans for the position in the 2025 NFL Draft.

122. Jordan Phillips, DT, Maryland

The defensive line is going to be an area that the Broncos also address in the 2025 NFL Draft. They can't pay everyone on the DL, as they have already paid DJ Jones and Jonathon Cooper. Nik Bonitto and Zach Allen are likely to get extensions as well.

Jordan Phillips can be a future starter for the Broncos.

191. Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA

The Denver secondary is young and excellent, but that doesn't mean the unit is perfectly shored up. Zah Frazier could be an interesting option at pick 191 and could potentially put someone like Damarri Mathis on the roster bubble. Mathis started a bit during his first two years in the NFL but ended up not being able to keep his job.

197. Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas

Two running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft for the Denver Broncos is on the table in my opinion. Jaydon Blue from Texas could slide into the RB3 role for Denver and perhaps help the Broncos boat a RB room of Kaleb Johnson, Audric Estime, and Blue for some clean-up duties.

208. Joshua Gray, OG, Oregon State

Lastly, Denver should grab an interior offensive lineman with one of their three sixth-round picks. They take Joshua Gray from Oregon State and wrap up a stellar draft haul that is sure to close the gap with the Chiefs.