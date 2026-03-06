Broncos load up big-time for a 2026 Super Bowl run in updated 7-round mock draft

94. Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

The Broncos absolutely need some help at linebacker this offseason. Kyle Louis is more of a hybrid type, but he excells in coverage, and that's something the team needs big-time. Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad are both set to be free agents, and if neither are brought back, linebacker becomes a major need.

108. Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati

Joe Royer is one of the many draftable tight end prospects this year, but he's also someone who can develop into a quality blocker, and that's the type of tight end Denver needs. Evan Engram is on the wrong side of 30, is not a good blocker, and is in the last year of his deal.

Tight end was a need last year, and it's still a need this year.

130. Kage Casey, OG, Boise State

Kage Casey played left tackle in college but is surely going to kick inside to guard in the NFL. Even with the team extending guard Alex Palczewski and Ben Powers returning, guard could still be a future need, and it's never a bad idea to bring in depth.

169. Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan

Denver could double-dip at tight end in the NFL Draft and really set the stage for something special in the future. It would not be out of the question to see Denver swinging for two rookie prospects after missing out on a top of top tight end prospects last year.

245. DeMonte Capehart, DT, Clemson

DeMonte Capehart is a good run-stuffer, so the Broncos could jump on that with pick 245. Even if he's a rotational guy, the value could be great.

255. Joe Fagnano, QB, UConn

Joe Fagnano could be another fun project for the Broncos on offense at the quarterback position. It's never a bad idea to continually search for capable passers. Even with Bo Nix entrenched as the starter, getting a fun backup could be in the cards.

256. Devan Boykin, S, Indiana

With Brandon Jones entering the final year of his deal, and backup safety PJ Locke III a free agent, it would not hurt if Denver brought in a safety prospect at some point.