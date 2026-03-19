Broncos solidify Super Bowl status in mock draft after Jaylen Waddle trade

After hosting the AFC Championship Game this past season, the Denver Broncos officially have made their case as favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl this coming season with the Jaylen Waddle blockbuster trade.

The Broncos gave up the 30th pick, the 94th pick, and the 130th pick in exchange for Waddle and the 111th pick, leaving them with seven darts yet to throw in this year's draft. Even without a first-round pick, the Broncos can do plenty of damage and find some gems in this year's class.

With four picks in the first five rounds, general manager George Paton is going to have to be creative in the way he addresses the remainder of the team's needs, but he's done that before. We all remember the Russell Wilson trade that left the Broncos without 1st-round picks for two years. Here's one way the Broncos could spend their seven picks in this year's draft to keep loading up after the Waddle deal.

Broncos keep filling major needs in mock draft after Jaylen Waddle trade

62nd overall: Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

One of the top needs for this Denver Broncos team in terms of depth and future starters is at the linebacker position. The Broncos brought back both Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad on multi-year deals this offseason, and those guys will be the starters in 2026. But the ball has to get rolling on the future starters at both off-ball linebacker positions, and that's where a player like Josiah Trotter of Missouri could be a perfect fit.

Trotter was only a redshirt sophomore this year, but he'd be going to a perfect situation in Denver. He could contribute as a blitzer occasionally, giving the team a weapon on passing downs, while also getting himself acclimated to Vance Joseph's defense.

The Broncos also really seem to favor players with NFL bloodlines, and Trotter's dad was a great player for a long time in the NFL. The Broncos want to keep that defense elite, and this is a way to do exactly that.

108th overall: Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M

Another position group where the Broncos don't have an immediate need for a starter, but could have one as soon as 2027, is the tight end position. This was a bit of a disastrous group for them last year, as they dealt with a variety of injuries to their depth at the position. While Adam Trautman led the team in snaps, Evan Engram's involvement in his first year with the Broncos was a disappointment. He didn't even play 50 percent of the snaps.

The hope will be that Engram is able to ramp it up big-time in the 2026 season, but what happens even if he does? Will the Broncos bring him back in 2027?

They need to draft a tight end that's high on their board at some point, and this is a great class loaded with players who could make sense for them. Nate Boerkircher is a bit of a projection based on college production (or lack thereof), but when you watch him play, you see an athletic player and willing blocker who has all of the skills to be a better pro than he was in college.