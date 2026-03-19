Broncos solidify Super Bowl status in mock draft after Jaylen Waddle trade

111th overall: Adam Randall, RB, Clemson

Sean Payton's search for a "joker" continues this offseason, even though he might have found himself a candidate in the 2nd round last year with RJ Harvey (who had 12 TDs as a rookie).

The Broncos need more weapons offensively, especially at running back. The depth there was tested last year when JK Dobbins went down, and frankly, it wasn't anywhere near good enough.

Adam Randall is a fascinating prospect at 6-foot-3, 232 pounds; a former wide receiver turned running back whose skill set would be a lot of fun in Denver's offense. He's athletic, he's got big-time speed, and the Broncos can afford to let him develop with Dobbins returning this season. He's also got experience returning kicks, and the Broncos want help there as well in 2026.

170th overall: Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan

Even with their limited capital, we've still got the Broncos doubling up at the linebacker position here. After cutting Dre Greenlaw, the team just doesn't currently have the type of depth they can rely on, and they need to add more players through the draft at this position.

Jimmy Rolder is another fun project in a way, which is becoming sort of a theme of this mock draft. He only had 11 starts at Michigan, but he's a really fun study and has a great combination of athletic traits and production despite his limited starts. Rolder scored a 9.49 on the RAS scale and can contribute immediately for the Broncos on special teams.

246th overall: Robert Spears-Jennings, SAF, Oklahoma

256th overall: Enrique Cruz, OT, Kansas

257th overall: Kaden Wetjen, WR, Iowa

The Broncos close out this mock draft by adding some developmental prospects as well as players who can contribute immediately on special teams. Kaden Wetjen as the final pick in this draft would be huge for the Broncos, because he could legitimately take pressure off of Marvin Mims Jr. in the return game.

There were 59 kickoff returns for the Broncos last year, and teams not only tried to kick away from Mims, but Mims also dealt with concussions throughout the year. Don't be shocked to see the Broncos get another dynamic weapon for the return game like Wetjen.