Browns make stellar long-term play to trade down and take Mason Graham

In a shocking move, the Cleveland Browns traded down from the second overall pick and take Mason Graham, the defensive tackle from Michigan. It did not take long for major fireworks to go down in the 2025 NFL Draft, as the Browns decided to trade down a few slots to the fifth overall pick.

The Jaguars moved up to that second selection and took Travis Hunter, who many thought the Browns would simply take at pick no. 2. Well, with the fifth pick, the Browns bolstered their defensive line and took Mason Graham, the best DT prospect in this year's draft.

The Cleveland Browns just drafted Mason Graham at pick no. 5

The Browns have seen the Deshaun Watson trade blow up in their faces over the last couple of seasons, and this seems to be more of a long-term play to build for the future and to dig themselves out of this mess. They acquired future capital to move down with the Jaguars and are still able to land one of the few blue-chip prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class.

Cleveland surely isn't going to be competitive this year, but that might not be the goal. This team cannot take any shortcuts with the unexpected rebuild they have found themselves in. The Browns could be in play for a QB later on in the 2025 NFL Draft.

In today's NFL, games are still won in the trenches, so while Graham is not the most sexy pick, he is going to be a great pick for the long-term. The Cleveland Browns have already made a huge splash here early in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it seems like GM Andrew Berry is trying whatever he can to fix the franchise that he... fixed, then broke.

Mason Graham heads to the Browns.