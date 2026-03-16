Browns overhaul the offense and take major QB risk in updated NFL Mock Draft

39. Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Caleb Banks broke his foot during the NFL Combine, so that could bump him out of the first round. The Browns draft Banks at pick 39 in this mock draft and stop the fall. Cleveland does have to continue building the defense from the interior, as we saw just how good that front could be with more talent outside of Myles Garrett.

Banks' measureables are off the charts, and his ceiling in the NFL is quite high.

70. Carson Beck, QB, Miami (FL)

Carson Beck attempted just 55 passes when both he and new head coach Todd Monken overlapped at Georgia, but this is a pick and a connection that could follow into the NFL. Beck brings 55 games of experience into the NFL, and based on how recent draft picks in Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels transitionted into the league, that could bode well for Beck.

Teams might begin to seek out the quarterbacks who are some of the most experienced, as it seemed to greatly help Nix and Daniels. Beck did have three strong final seasons in college, so his chances in the NFL might be better than you think.

He does have a lot of encouraging tools and is going to get drafted. The Browns take him a bit earlier than expected and snatch him at pick 70.

107. Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati

The Browns take Joe Royer from Cincinnati at pick 107 to pair him up with Harold Fannin Jr. Fannin played his tail off during his rookie season, and Royer could be another young tight end to add into the room. It's been an offensive focus thus far, and there is no reason to not continue this.

Cleveland is going to figure things out defensively, but this front office does simply need to keep taking chances on offense until something begins to come together.