For the fourth time since 2008, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will clash in the postseason. Mike Tomlin’s club prevailed in 2008 and 2010, and John Harbaugh’s team came out on top in 2014. This will actually be the first time the clubs will battle in the postseason at Baltimore.

Earlier this season, Pittsburgh got six field goals from Pro Bowler Chris Boswell and edged Baltimore, 18-16. Three weeks ago, Harbaugh’s squad hosted the Steelers and made a major statement by drubbing the Black and Gold, 34-17, on a Saturday afternoon in Week 16.

These are two teams headed in opposite directions. Baltimore captured the AFC North for the second straight year thanks to a season-ending four-game winning streak. The Steelers squandered a two-game lead in the division and are in the midst of a four-game skid.

There are plenty of storylines when it comes to this wild card match-up. A real focal point here is the postseason struggles of a certain two-time NFL MVP quarterback.

Lamar Jackson has had his issues in the postseason

The last pick in the first round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft has had a career year. Ravens’ signal-caller Lamar Jackson started all 17 games in 2024. He set personal bests with 4,179 passing yards and 41 touchdown tosses, and served up only four interceptions. Jackson also ran for 915 yards and four scores, and with Derrick Henry joining him in the backfield, the Ravens finished first in the league in rushing yards for the fourth time in six years.

Putting up impressive numbers during the regular season hasn’t been the problem for the seven-year pro. It’s the playoffs that has haunted Jackson, and he recently offered an explanation for those issues.

"“Yes, I’m (usually) just too excited—that’s all. (I’m) too antsy, that’s all. I’m seeing things before it happens, like, ‘Oh, I have to calm myself down.’ But just being more experienced, I’ve found a way to balance it out.



“You have to try to be mistake-free. The game is won with the turnover battle and keeping the ball in your control—moving the ball down the field, getting first downs, putting points on the board, obviously. That’s how you win those games.”" Lamar Jackson

The ugly numbers

Jackson’s postseason numbers speak volumes. In six games, he’s connected on just 57.4 percent of his throws. There have been just as many touchdown passes (6) as interceptions. The four-time Pro Bowler has been picked off at least once in five of his six playoff outings. He’s also fumbled three times, three of those lost, and been sacked a total of 26 times in those half-dozen contests.

Yes, Jackson has run for 100-plus yards in three of those games. However, John Harbaugh’s club has been limited to 17 or fewer points in four of those contests, all losses, and three of those at home.

To blame the team’s postseason woes on just one player would be foolish. Still, Jackson himself knows that taking care of the football against a Steelers’ team that has had some success against him throughout his career is vital to his team prevailing on Saturday night.