Chargers have perfect $16 million fix just sitting in NFL Free Agency

The Los Angeles Chargers are poised for a huge surge forward in the AFC West if they can find a way to do something they haven't been able to in recent years: Stay healthy.

The Chargers already had one of the best rosters in the NFL last season and entered this offseason with some of the most cap space in the entire NFL. They haven't been spending frivolously, and still have over $43 million in available space. Although the biggest waves of NFL Free Agency have passed us by, there are still some big names available that could help teams like the Chargers, who are looking to get over the top any way they possibly can.

One free agent that could make a lot of sense for the Chargers, and for a pretty reasonable price of roughly $16 million, is wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

The Chargers' biggest need right now is at the wide receiver position, and Samuel has a long history with Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel that could come into play.

Deebo Samuel could be an ideal fit for the Los Angeles Chargers as a late free agency pickup

Spotrac's projected market value for Deebo Samuel is $15.8 million, which seems like a nice bargain after the way he played for the Commanders (especially considering their QB issues) in 2025.

Samuel joined the Commanders last year and wound up leading the team in targets, receptions, yards, and receiving touchdowns. With 72 receptions for 727 yards, it wasn't the greatest season we've ever seen from Samuel, but he showed how impactful he's still capable of being, and that type of impact could be a significant help to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mike McDaniel is taking over as the Chargers' offensive coordinator this year and was obviously on the 49ers' coaching staff during Samuel's best years in the NFL. He knows how to utilize Samuel, and Samuel would be familiar with the offensive scheme.

The Chargers still have a question mark at the receiver position with Keenan Allen also still sitting in NFL Free Agency. And they could still try to bring Allen back, because the guy seems like he could roll out of bed and lead the Chargers in catches.

With that in mind, the variance in skill set that someone like Samuel brings could be more in alignment with what the Chargers need right now. He's not only capable of being a big-play threat at the receiver position, but he can obviously do damage as a ball carrier as well.

We've seen the Chargers add veteran tight end David Njoku to the mix since the NFL Draft ended, and it wouldn't be a shock to see them keep adding with all of that cap space. This is a team that has fallen short far too many times to just stay put where they're at and not do anything they possibly can to get over the hump.

This is one of 12 teams in the NFL right now that doesn't have a Super Bowl win in franchise history, and this is the type of move that could push them closer.