Chicago Bears hit the climax of NFL dysfunction after Shane Waldron firing
It only took nine games in the 2024 NFL Season for the Chicago Bears to truly hit the climax of dysfunction, and it comes with them firing OC Shane Waldron. After starting 4-2, the Bears seemed to have something figured out. The offense was humming and Caleb Williams was playing out of his mind.
The Bears had everything working, and many people even went as far as to say that this team could have won the NFC North. Well, just three weeks later, things have taken a total turn for the worse. Not only have the Bears lost three games in a row, but their offense has hit rock-bottom, and after just nine games on the job, this happened on Tuesday morning:
Over the last three games, not only are the Bears 0-3, but Caleb Williams has gone 48/95 for 468 yards, 0 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, and has earned a passer rating of 64.7. He's completed just over 50% of his passes over the last three games.
He's also been sacked 18 times. In the previous three games before this, Williams had gone 60/81 for 687 yards, seven touchdowns, and just one interception for a 122.8 rating. Oh have the tables have turned.
You have to wonder who is most to blame here. The Bears offense does feature an above-average group of playmakers, but the offensive line does need some work. It seems as if GM Ryan Poles paid a bit too much attention to the playmaking unit and not enough attention to the OL, which is odd since he is a former lineman himself.
Caleb Williams is playing horribly, and you have to also wonder if this is a rookie who needs to sit for a few weeks to kind of reset himself and start fresh. It's not the worst thing in the world for a rookie QB to not start each game of his first season, and it could be the best long-term play for Chicago while they try to sort all of this out.
Just three weeks ago, the Bears were flying high, but now this team is at rock-bottom once again.