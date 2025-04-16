Chiefs 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Trying to four-peat as AFC champions

66. Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Losing Justin Reid in free agency to the New Orleans Saints certainly hurt a bit, so perhaps using one of their top-100 picks on a safety prospect is in the cards. They go with Xavier Watts from Notre Dame with pick 66 in this mock draft. KC has done a great job at developing mid and late-round defensive backs, but it's time for this team to invest some legitimate capital on the backend.

95. Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

Now turning to the trenches on the other side of the ball, the Chiefs grab Omarr Norman-Lott from Tennessee at pick 95. The team is not going to have Chris Jones along the defensive line forever, and while he was still very good in 2024, the sack production was not as evident, as his 5.0 sacks in 2024 was actually the second-lowest total of his entire career.

133. Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

Now adding more beef along the trenches, the Chiefs grab Jack Sawyer from Ohio State. Kansas City did get a front-row seat to the Philadelphia Eagles defense and their ability to always have fresh bodies rotating along the defensive line. The Chiefs and the rest of the NFL need to take from this playbook, so loading up along the DL is not a bad idea at all.

226. Carson Vinson, OT, Alabama A&M

Carson Vinson has played a ton of snaps in college and is a left tackle prospect who could end up being a long-term option for them there. The Chiefs could absolutely justify spending a first-round pick on a LT prospect like Josh Simmons from Ohio State, but the way the board fell in this mock draft did not allow the Chiefs to settle in on a LT prospect.

Carson Vinson at pick 226 is great value.

251. Tonka Hemingway, DT, South Carolina

Tonka Hemingway is the Chiefs pick with their second-to-last selection, all the way down at pick 251.

257. Isas Waxter, CB, Villanova

And with pick 257 in this Chiefs NFL mock draft, they add a body to their secondary and grab Isas Waxter from Villanova.

Would this Kansas City Chiefs mock draft help them four-peat as AFC Champions?