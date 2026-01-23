Chiefs offseason reunion feels more inevitable now than ever before

The 2026 offseason is about to be another absolutely wild one in the NFL. It's already gotten off to a crazy start with the Bills, Steelers, and Ravens all firing their longtime head coaches, but the head coach carousel is merely the tip of the iceberg.

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to be a team in focus all throughout the offseason because, as the NFL's latest dynasty, they are coming off of their worst season in more than a decade. Not only that, but the Chiefs are facing an offseason with uncertainty due to salary cap issues, aging star players, and the Patrick Mahomes injury on top of it all.

It wouldn't be surprising, given the circumstances, to see the Chiefs look into some reunions. In fact, it's already begun. Former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is once again the current Chiefs offensive coordinator, and it wouldn't be a surprise if that move set off a little bit of a chain reaction involving former star receiver Tyreek Hill.

Chiefs' next move after bringing back Eric Bieniemy is reunion with Tyreek Hill...right?

EB to the chiefs hm — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 22, 2026

Tyreek Hill suffered a brutal season-ending injury with the Dolphins in 2025, limiting him to just 21 catches in four games played. His production has fallen off the proverbial "cliff" since 2023, and now with a major injury, his future production will be nearly impossible to predict.

That's part of the reason why it would be so appealing both for Hill and likely the Chiefs, as well, to figure out a way to reunite in the 2026 offseason. Hill has plenty of history playing for Andy Reid, and has already developed plenty of chemistry with Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs are also dealing with some significant issues right now with Rashee Rice, whose off-field issues keep coming to the forefront.

It also seems like Kansas City wouldn't have that hard of a time recruiting Hill to come back...

Since we putting in request I want to go home 😎 https://t.co/2708WBsrUE — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 15, 2026

It's possible that the Chiefs' goal this year is to try and run it back one last time with Travis Kelce on the roster. There are going to be plenty of rumors about Kelce's eventual retirement, but going out on the note the Chiefs did this season makes less and less sense for Kelce the more you think about it.

If the Chiefs can put together an offseason full of reunions and try to run it back with the squad that won it all together a handful of years ago, it could not only convince Kelce to come back, but potentially rekindle the fire for a team that simply looked burnt out in 2025.