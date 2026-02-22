Chiefs pass up top offensive weapons in updated 2026 NFL Mock Draft

74. Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

Elijah Sarratt is not a future no. 1 wide receiver in the NFL, but not many receivers are. Sarratt profiles as a late-down chain mover, and that's the kind of player the Chiefs could use on offense. It does seem like this team has thrived in those high-leverage third and fourth downs over the years, but getting a player who can help bring that magic back would be wise.

Sarratt won a national championship with Indiana this past season, so he surely understands the winning culture the Chiefs are usually wrapped up in.

109. Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

Kaytron Allen could immediately see a ton of action for the Chiefs as a rookie. Allen would insert into a backfield with a ton of changes likely coming. Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt are notably free agents this offseason, and there really isn't much of a need for either one to return.

The Chiefs could go shopping in the free agency market for some running back help, and with the deep class, it'd be a shock if they didn't. However, doubling-up at the position would be a wise idea, and Allen could profile nicely as a rotational piece on the offense immediately.

146. Josh Cuevas, TE, Alabama

Josh Cuevas might not be a future stud at tight end, but he could at least be a foundation for the post-Travis Kelce era. It doesn't seem like a guarantee that Kelce even returns for 2026, but if he goes for one more season, the Chiefs will buy a bit of time to put a plan in place. So much of the team's offense over the years was centered around Kelce.

176. Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

Bryce Boettcher had a whopping 136 total tackles and also added 5.5 tackles for loss. The Chiefs could do a lot worse here. Leo Chenal is a free agent, so linebacker will need some reinforcements in free agency and in the NFL Draft.