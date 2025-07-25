Christian Wilkins debacle proves the dangers of NFL Free Agency

There is always going to be inherent risk with NFL Free Agency every single year. Players make it to free agency for a variety of reasons, whether it's injury history, their asking price, or maybe their age. Very rarely do truly franchise-altering players make it to NFL Free Agency in their prime, which is why you often see teams overpay for players who will inevitably underperform.

But even with a near-perfect situation like defensive lineman Christian Wilkins hitting NFL Free Agency, things can still go wrong.

Wilkins was a first-round pick and core player for five seasons for the Miami Dolphins. He racked up nine sacks in his final year with the Dolphins, signing a $110 million contract in 2024 with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The situation seemed great for everyone involved. The Raiders got themselves a top-tier player at a premium position who hadn't missed a game in more than three years. Wilkins got a big-money deal from a team where he wasn't paying any income tax. Wins for everyone except the Dolphins, it seemed.

But just one year after signing with the Raiders in free agency, Wilkins has been unceremoniously cut and has filed a grievance against the Raiders for how he was treated while recovering from an injury.

Christian Wilkins cut by Raiders, proving the dangers of NFL Free Agency

ESPN sources: Raiders are releasing defensive tackle Christian Wilkins with the designation of terminated vested veteran. His time in Las Vegas is now over.



Due to how Wilkins treated the rehab from his foot injury he suffered last season, the Raiders voided the remaining $35.2… pic.twitter.com/GXOGSeXz5H — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 24, 2025

Again, the Raiders and Wilkins had everything right on paper. But an injury apparently turned this relationship south in such a hurry that the Raiders are trying to recoup a bunch of guaranteed money, and Wilkins isn't going to go down without a fight.

Considering the reports this offseason indicated that Wilkins was going to be dealing with a foot injury, it'll be interesting to see what his future holds. At this point, he's probably going to be as motivated as ever to prove that the Raiders made a huge mistake.

The Raiders paid over $22 million for just five games from Wilkins, and we'll see what ends up happening with the rest of the guaranteed money they tried to void out of his deal. For the time being, Wilkins serves as a harsh reminder of the dangers of free agency, both for the players and teams involved.

For Wilkins, sticking around in Miami might have been the wisest option. For the Raiders, it might have been going after someone in the 2024 NFL Draft who could help their defensive line, which is now depleted and looking like one of the worst in the entire league.