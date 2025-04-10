Commanders 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Making Jayden Daniels' dreams come true

2nd round: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

Even after the trade to acquire Deebo Samuel, I still think the wide receiver position will be on the table for the Commanders early on in this upcoming NFL Draft.

One of the players who might draw the eye of general manager Adam Peters is Ole Miss prospect Tre Harris, one of the best and most creative playmakers in space after the ball gets in his hands. Harris was the only prospect in all of college football last season to have over 1,000 receiving yards on less than 80 total targets.

This is a guy who maximizes every opportunity he gets and he does it with physicality after the catch. In many ways, he would be the ideal eventual replacement for Deebo Samuel but the Commanders can get creative with him as an offense creator in the meantime.

4th round: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL, Georgia

Dan Quinn is no stranger to drafting guys who can be viewed as "tweeners" coming out of the college ranks. And in most cases, he knows how to best utilize those types of players to maximize their talent.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is a player whose name has been circulating more and more the closer we get to the NFL Draft. He has impressive size at 6-foot-5, 276 pounds, and his athletic traits are off the charts. The fact that the's more of a developmental player at this stage is not a big deal for the Commanders, because they are going to likely use a "committee" approach this coming season when it comes to their pressure packages.

The best defensive fronts in the NFL are built with guys who can maximize 40-60 percent of the total snaps, and that's exactly the vision with a player like this. Let him come in and play a quarter of the snaps as a rookie, and unleash him as a full-time player in 2026.