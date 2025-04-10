Commanders 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Making Jayden Daniels' dreams come true

6th round: Mello Dotson, CB, Kansas

You will rarely see any NFL team put together an NFL Draft class without drafting a defensive back, so the Commanders have to take one here. Mello Dotson is one of the most intriguing potential late-round players in this crop because he's been one of the best ballhawks in the country the last couple of years, but his athletic traits aren't up to NFL standard.

He had a whopping six interceptions returned for touchdowns over the last two seasons, including four pick-sixes in 2024. Playing an instinctive brand of defense can work in the NFL regardless if you have timed speed. Some guys are just good at playing ball, and Dotson has the potential to be a late-round theft for a team like the Commanders.

7th round: Collin Oliver, EDGE, Oklahoma State

There are few risks worth taking late in the draft as worthwhile as going after athletic EDGE players. In a worst case scenario, you're likely getting someone who can play a key role for you on special teams. In a best case scenario, you might be getting someone who can come and make an impact on your rotation.

Collin Oliver was a freshman All-American once upon a time at Oklahoma State and he has all of the traits to at least be a core-four kind of guy at the NFL level.

A foot injury caused him to miss all but two games last season for the Cowboys but he could be a big-time steal this late in the draft if he's still sitting there.