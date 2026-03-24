Commanders' latest mock draft puts them back on top of the NFC East in 2026

Round 3 | 71st overall: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

This is a strong overall class of cornerback prospects, but the Commanders only have two picks on the first two days of the NFL Draft. If they go after Jeremiyah Love in the 1st round, or even a receiver prospect, they're going to have to have an expansive list of guys they like at cornerback on Day 2 and Day 3.

Daylen Everette is an elite athletic specimen with size, speed, and explosiveness. He's been a good tackler in his time at Georgia (108 total tackles over the past two seasons) and has outstanding ball skills (10 PBU in 2025, 4 INTs over the last two years).

The Commanders need some more fresh blood at the outside cornerback position, and Everette could be an ideal fit for them at pick 71 overall.

Round 5 | 147th overall: Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor

Deebo Samuel is still sitting in NFL Free Agency, and up to this point, the Commanders haven't made any moves to upgrade the wide receiver position substantially. Not that a 5th-round pick is upgrading it substantially, but there might be some prospects worth taking a shot on with a Day 3 selection that could yield some instant results.

Josh Cameron is a fun playmaker with size at nearly 6-foot-2, 220 pounds. He racked up 19 total touchdowns at Baylor over the past couple of seasons and does a great job snatching the ball at the catch point. His stock could keep on rising based on traits, but if the Commanders can get him at any point, he'd be a fun addition to their receiver room.

Round 6 | 187th overall: Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin

Round 6 | 209th overall: Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana

Round 7 | 223rd overall: Enrique Cruz Jr., OT, Kansas

The Commanders close out this mock draft by snagging some developmental prospects and a couple of guys who can contribute immediately on special teams in Charles Demmings and Mikail Kamara.

Demmings is a fun fit for the Commanders because we know Dan Quinn really loves to add corners with size and length on the outside, and he combines exactly that along with top-tier athletic traits.