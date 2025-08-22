Commanders sleeper rookie getting massive opportunity after Brian Robinson trade

An unheralded seventh-round rookie might have just stolen the job of now-former Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. The Commanders have traded Robinson to the running back-needy San Francisco 49ers and are moving forward with veteran Austin Ekeler and one other surprise breakthrough rookie.

Seventh-round pick Jakory Croskey-Merritt was not one of the most beloved prospects before the 2025 NFL Draft. He was a bit more of a projection than most because he only played one game last year at Arizona, and was a transfer from New Mexico before that.

The projection on Croskey-Merritt was exactly that -- a projection. But for a team like the Commanders, a worthwhile dart throw. He's proven to be more than just a late-round lottery ticket, however, as the team has made an obviously substantial roster decision with his preseason emergence.

Commanders rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt just took Brian Robinson's job

Croskey-Merritt had himself a 37-yard touchdown in the preseason for the Commanders, and has been impressive all throughout training camp. The Commanders were on the hook already for nearly $3.4 million in salary for Robinson this coming season, and with the trade to the 49ers, they are taking on a good portion of that salary in order to facilitate the deal.

That's indicative of this being as much about football as anything else. It wasn't just a salary dump for the Commanders, but this team's ultimate desire to get the ball to young guys like Croskey-Merritt as well as Chris Rodriguez.

This kid can really scoot. Croskey-Merritt ran a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash during the pre-draft process and also had a vertical jump of 41.5 inches. To say he's an explosive athlete would be a massive understatement.

He's got the ability to be a game-changing rookie for the Commanders and possibly one of the top sleepers of the entire 2025 rookie class. The Commanders are betting on it, obviously.

The relationship between the Commanders and 49ers has remained an amicable one as the two teams are now vying for supremacy in the NFC. Clearly, the Commanders aren't overly concerned about what Robinson is going to bring to the 49ers. At least not enough to the point that they felt like they couldn't send him there and foot the bill.

This is all about the potential emergence of a young player, just in time for fantasy football drafts everywhere. The Commanders have provided some nice last-minute clarity as well as a big-time sleeper for fantasy players right at the conclusion of the preseason.