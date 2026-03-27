Commanders' top pick in 2026 NFL Draft couldn't be clearer after free agency

The Washington Commanders have had a monster offseason in 2026, and it's only going to get better with the team getting rid of something that they never should have gotten in the first place: Their uniforms.

The Commanders undoubtedly had one of the most atrocious uniform setups in the NFL, and it's been a really rough go for them in that department since they became the Washington Football Team. Hopefully, the 2026 uniform change will see the Commanders go with a modern throwback, but what about the actual roster?

We know the Commanders are getting new uniforms in April, but we don't know who they're getting in the 2026 NFL Draft. After NFL Free Agency, however, the player they should be targeting with the 7th overall pick couldn't be more of a no-brainer.

Jeremiyah Love is the ideal fit for the Washington Commanders in the 2026 NFL Draft

When you look at the Commanders' roster right now, there are really two major areas that the team should be looking to address with that 7th overall pick, maybe three. Running back is one of those areas, along with wide receiver and the defensive backfield.

Even though it's rare that a team picking in the top 10 overall would be in a position to be able to justify using that kind of premium NFL Draft real estate on the running back position, the Commanders might be one of the rare exceptions.

They've already invested tremendously in both the offensive and defensive fronts. There aren't really any true blue-chip prospects at the premium positions ahead of Jeremiyah Love that could realistically be available in this pick slot. Most importantly: The Commanders have their franchise quarterback.

When you've discovered a quarterback, the rules for how to build a roster change a little bit. You're always looking for the best players possible, but with Jayden Daniels coming off of an injury and in need of more talent and weapons around him, passing on a playmaker like Love would be bordering on roster malpractice.

When Commanders GM Adam Peters was with the 49ers, he got the opportunity to see just how different and dynamic the offense became when they added Christian McCaffrey via trade midseason. The idea here is a similar one. Get a playmaker like Jeremiyah Love in the mix, and set up your quarterback for success.

Put as many "easy buttons" as you can put around a quarterback. Make his life easier, make it better, and take pressure off wherever you possibly can.

That's what the Commanders can do if Jeremiyah Love falls into their laps with the 7th overall pick. And that's precisely why he's the ideal 1st-round target for them.