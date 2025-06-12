Could Joe Burrow eventually follow in Carson Palmer's footsteps with Bengals?

The Cincinnati Bengals have a special QB on their hands in Joe Burrow, but could their dysfunction lead Burrow to want to play somewhere else?

Carson Palmer was the first overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft and played seven seasons for the Bengals, going 46-51 as a starter and throwing 22,694 yards. Following the 2010 NFL Season, Palmer obviously requested a trade and knew that he'd not win much if he remained with the Bengals.

The Bengals being a cheap and dysfunctional franchise dates back quite a while, and when Cincy had the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, many wondered if Joe Burrow would have the same fate. Well, with the recent contract nonsense going on, could Joe Burrow end up having enough and just wanting out?

Could Joe Burrow follow in Carson Palmer's footsteps?

Joe Burrow is a much more talented QB than Carson Palmer, as Burrow does have a legitimate shot to end up in the Hall of Fame one day, but he's kind of wasting away on the Cincinnati Bengals. The front office and ownership just have not been able to put a consistent team around Burrow, as they haven't made the playoffs since 2022 and have been to the postseason just two out of the five years that Burrow has been in the NFL.

With Trey Hendrickson not having an extension and Shemar Stewart not having his rookie deal done, the Bengals defense could truly crater in the 2025 NFL Season, and if it's another year where the Bengals struggle on that side of the ball and miss the playoffs, would Joe Burrow request a trade?

Burrow would be entering his age-30 season in the 2026 campaign, so it's not like he's young anymore. And given just how good he is and how much better he'd probably play on a competent team, you just have to wonder if he and his camp would get fed up with this team at some point. The thought has surely crossed in his mind once or twice, right?