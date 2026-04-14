Cowboys become NFC East favorites with massive move in latest mock draft

66th Overall (via TEN) - Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

With the other pick that Dallas got for moving down, they take Jake Golday, a linebacker prospect from Cincinnati. Nearly the side of an EDGE rusher, Golday's physical presence will be clearly felt on defense. He's also a much better athlete than you think and just oozes potential.

The Cowboys absolutely have to find an upgrade in the middle of the defense, but this unit might just be players like Bain and Golday away from becoming special.

92. Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

Further enhancing the defense here, the Cowboys take Domonique Orange from Iowa State at pick 92 in our latest mock draft. Orange could immediately come in on early downs to help against the run, and given that the Cowboys have tweaked their defensive line a good bit, it's not necessarily a first-round need right now, but a later addition might be more appropriate here.

112. Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

Sam Roush is a complete tight end prospect and is honestly flying under the radar a bit. He has both blocking and receiving ability and could develop into a future two-phase starter at the position.

152. Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky

Adding more help in the backfield, the Cowboys take Seth McGowan from Kentucky and begin to sniff out some depth options for the bottom of the roster.

177. Louis Moore, S, Indiana

Louis Moore had six interceptions for Indiana in 2025 and has 51 games of collegiate experience. The amount of football he has under his belt and ball skills are going to be immediately felt in the Dallas defense for new defensive coordinator, Christian Parker.

180. Landon Robinson, DT, Navy

Despite being under six feet and not even weighing 300 pounds, Landon Robinson from Navy plays a lot stronger than his size and profiles as a competent backup in the right system.

218. Owen Heinecke, LB, Oklahoma

Lastly, the Cowboys snag more linebacker help with Owen Heinecke from Oklahoma. The middle of that defense was shaky last year, so double-dipping at the position makes sense.