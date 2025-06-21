Cowboys' bold predictions for 2025 includes Dak Prescott winning major award

The Dallas Cowboys will try to shock the NFL world in 2025. Let's make a few bold predictions for the season.

And even still, the Dallas Cowboys are one of the most talked-about teams in the entire NFL. We're going to follow that for a little bit and try to make some bold predictions for the team in the 2025 NFL Season. A lot of change came Dallas' way this offseason, so it will be interesting if they can put 2024 behind them.

Let's make three bold predictions for Dallas, with QB Dak Prescott potentially winning a major award.

Let's make some Cowboys bold predictions!

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens each have 1,200+ yards

George Pickens has averaged 1,006 yards over a 17-game season during his three-year career thus far, but he's not played with notable quarterbacks. With Dak Prescott set to return and being an efficient QB, both Pickens and CeeDee Lamb could both feast. You would think that opposing defenses would look to take both players away, but that just won't happen week-to-week.

Lamb and Pickens are explosive and special in their own ways, and Prescott simply knows how to play the position at a high-ish level in the NFL. His new WR duo will each have 1,200 yards in 2025.

Cowboys run defense is among the worst in the NFL

One glaring issue with the Dallas Cowboys is their defensive line. It just doesn't feel all that special and is missing some stability in the middle. Well, I am not sure they'll be able to find that before the 2025 NFL Season begins, and I could see a scenario emerge where Dallas ends up with one of the worst run defenses in the NFL.

Having a poor run defense would put a huge dent in their season, but this is simply what their depth chart is telling me.

Dak Prescott wins Comeback Player of the Year

Dak Prescott has to be a favorite for the Comeback Player of the Year. In either games for the Cowboys in 2024, Prescott threw just 11 touchdowns against eight interceptions and only completed 64.7% of his passes. The last time Prescott played in single-digit games in a season was back in 2020.

Well, in 2021, Prescott threw for 37 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions and finished second in the CPOY voting. Dallas went 11-5 in his 16 starts in 2021 as well.

Dak Prescott gets a good bit of hate just for playing for the Cowboys, but this man understands how to play QB at the NFL level and is absolutely going to have last year on his mind a bit - he surely wants to go out there and again prove that he's among the best QBs in the NFL.