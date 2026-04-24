Cowboys just gifted Eagles AJ Brown replacement in bizarre repeat of history

Back in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles traded up with the Dallas Cowboys to select Alabama star receiver DeVonta Smith. Now in a bizarre repeat of some NFL Draft history, the Cowboys have gifted their rival Eagles yet another playmaker on offense.

And not only have they gifted the Eagles a playmaker at receiver, but they've gifted them their eventual replacement for AJ Brown, who is expected to get traded sometime after June 1. The Eagles traded up from the 23rd overall pick to pick 20 overall in order to take Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon out of USC.

Howie Roseman might have to send Jerry Jones a Christmas card after this one.

Dallas Cowboys gift Makai Lemon to Philadelphia Eagles with AJ Brown on his way out

Even though the Dallas Cowboys had moved up one spot earlier in the first round to take Ohio State safety Caleb Downs -- and needed some additional capital -- the decision to make a trade with the Eagles feels wrong.

It worked out for them last time (temporarily, at least) with the Eagles getting DeVonta Smith, because the Cowboys managed to land Micah Parsons in that trade down.

The pick the Cowboys initially had here was acquired in the Micah Parsons trade with the Green Bay Packers. Everything comes full-circle, doesn't it? Here's what FanSided's Marcus Mosher had to say about Makai Lemon in his pre-draft analysis:

"Lemon has the prototype build for an NFL slot receiver (5-11, 192 pounds). While he'll never be the biggest or the fastest receiver, all he does is get open and make plays after the catch. He's incredibly reliable and durable, which is a must for that position. He projects a high-volume slot receiver that a team can run their entire offense through at the next level. The hope is that his lack of size and elite athleticism won't hinder him, but it's hard not to compare him to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has had a ton of success in Detroit despite similar concerns."



- Marcus Mosher, FanSided

The comparisons to Amon-Ra St. Brown are not just because Lemon played at USC. He's got those YAC skills and toughness that the Eagles definitely need at the position if Brown is on his way out. And working out of the slot, you see Lemon's ability to get open quickly.

The Cowboys have effectively created more problems for themselves within their own division, even after drafting Caleb Downs.

The Eagles are going to be able to make a seamless transition away from Brown, and they have Jerry Jones to thank.