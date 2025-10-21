Dak Prescott the only bright spot in Week 8 doomsday QB predictions

What a wild Week 7 it was. This league just keeps us guessing -- well, unless your name is Mike McDaniel or you play for the Miami Dolphins. That ship has sailed.

One of the more fun stories of the season, lately, has been what the Dallas Cowboys are doing. Their defense has not been anywhere close to perfect, but Dak Prescott is playing at an elite level and the Cowboys are starting to look much better than we might have predicted a few weeks ago.

In Week 8, Dak is going to lead the way among a pack of some flat quarterback performances, otherwise.

Let's take a stab at what might happen in the coming days, starting with America's Team.

Dak Prescott keeps his heater going and silences a Broncos crowd having just witnessed the miraculous

Over his last four games, Dak Prescott has accumulated 14 total touchdowns (13 passing, one rushing). He and this Cowboys offense look borderline unstoppable. And, oh by the way, Dak has not thrown an interception during this four-game heater.

Against the Broncos, Dallas takes advantage of a Denver team coming off a miracle win over the Giants. The Broncos had no business winning that game, and they know it. Dak is going to make sure the Broncos no. 6 pass defense has no doubt that he's firmly in the MVP discussion.

Prescott throws for over 300 yards and three touchdowns while running for another score on a fourth-and-goal.

Cowboys win the game.

Tua Tagovailoa gets benched for a second-straight week

The Falcons are coming off a loss in prime time, and that defensive line has shown an ability to get nasty this year. Tua Tagovailoa is going to get pushed around early and often, and the mistakes will come. Expect Quinn Ewers to make a second-straight appearance for Miami after Tua cashes three turnovers for the Falcons.

Eagles defense makes Jaxson Dart pay in a mighty way

Jaxson Dart got the first laugh, but the Eagles are going to get the last. In the end, Dart is still a rookie. As exciting as he's been to watch, he's also shown a habit of making one or two costly throws each week. In a rematch with Philadelphia, those mistakes are going to bite him.

Dart tosses two picks, loses a fumble and ultimately loses the game in lopsided fashion as the Eagles start hitting their stride.

Cam Ward looks indefensible against a Colts defense that physically dominates the rookie

The Colts' pass defense is fourth-worst in the league through seven weeks, giving up over 255 yards per game through the air. But, in this one, it's the fact that they're tied for the fifth-most sacks which comes to light.

Indianapolis' defense will end up taking Ward down seven times while holding him to under 120 passing yards and picking him off twice. The Colts win decisively in a game that the Titans fail to score a touchdown.

Chiefs dominate whichever Commanders quarterback gets the nod on Monday Night Football

If Jayden Daniels' hamstring injury keeps him out of the Week 8 prime time matchup, it's going to be Marcus Mariota taking on Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. While Mahomes has quietly looked like an MVP once again this year, the Commanders are looking at dropping to 3-5 after this matchup.

If it's Daniels, he won't be 100 percent. If it's Mariota, the Chiefs will feast. Kansas City has yet to really hit their stride defensively in terms of sacks and takeaways as they sit in the middle of the pack, there. But, against the Commanders, Kansas City's defense is going to come up with five sacks on either a hobbled Daniels or the lesser-talented Mariota.

In case there was any doubt, the Chiefs route Washington in front of a national audience.