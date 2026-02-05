Denver Broncos finally do right by Bo Nix in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft



Broncos trade pick 62 and a 2027 3rd-Round Pick to Philadelphia Eagles for WR AJ Brown

In our latest mock draft, the Broncos are trading pick 62 and a third-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft to the Philadelphia Eagles for wide receiver AJ Brown, a player who feels primed to be traded for the second time in his NFL career.

He was traded back in 2022 for a first-round pick from the Tennessee Titans. The Eagles are obviously going through a bit of a transition period right now, and Brown was not afraid to get vocal during the season. The talented receiver doesn't seem too happy with the team, so a fresh start as he finishes up his prime years makes sense.

As for the Denver Broncos, they give Bo Nix an elite weapon and someone who is a mismatch for any defensive back. This move would also push players like Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin down a spot on the depth chart, which is much-needed given the talent of the room outside of AJ Brown.

Personally, I would be shocked if the Broncos did not make a major move for a playmaker this offseason.

94. Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

Emmett Johnson is an impact player in the backfield. He can do a bit of everything at the position, but he's not quite there yet in pass protection and doesn't have great speed. He's quite literally good at everything else, though. He can run in between the tackles, is decisive as a runner, and can make some impacts as a receiver as well.

Johnson would simply be another offensive weapon for the Broncos to deploy, and even if they were to draft him here at pick 94, I would still argue that a free agent running back move should happen. Re-signing J.K. Dobbins and still dipping into the 2026 NFL Draft for more running back help is a wise idea.