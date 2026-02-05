Denver Broncos finally do right by Bo Nix in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

108. Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame

Like most collegiate tight ends coming into the NFL, blocking is a little bit to be desired, but Eli Raridon is a special player and someone who might honestly come into the Broncos and takeover the TE1 role as early as his rookie season. Raridon is 6-7 and 250 pounds, so the size already gives him a massive advantage against opposing defenses.

He is an above-average receiver who caught 32 passes for 482 yards in 2025 for Notre Dame. This is also the type of player who is very likely to be a better pro than a better collegiate player. Usually, it's the opposite.

While the blocking needs work, there is a solid foundation with Raridon, and using pick 108 on him would feel like a steal for the Broncos.

130. Fa'alili Fa'amoe, OT, Wake Forest

A well-rounded player and technically sound, Fa'alili Fa'amoe from Wake Forest is a right tackle prospect and someone who could be an eventual starter along the offensive line. The neat thing here with Fa'amoe is that if he can't quite make it as a tackle, he does profile nicely on the inside as a guard.

The Broncos do have a very strong offensive line right now, but it won't stay that way unless the front office, led by General Manager George Paton, is able to keep stocking this unit up with talented players who can develop.

Fa'amoe might not see much action in 2026 on the Broncos, but this pick is more of a long-term play if anything else.

168. Jaishawn Barham, EDGE, Michigan

Another position that the Broncos have done a nice job at developing is off the edge. Jaishawn Barham played his collegiate football at Maryland and Michigan and is someone who kind of fits that undersized outside linebacker that the Broncos have coveted in guys like Nik Bonitto and Jonah Elliss. Que Robinson is also in this bucket as well.

Denver continues to add to the defense after making some major moves on the offensive side of the ball in this mock draft.