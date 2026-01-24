Denver Broncos put the league on notice in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The Denver Broncos will not have Bo Nix for the rest of the season, so Jarrett Stidham takes over as the starting QB. Denver has ascended to the top of the NFL, mostly thanks to an elite coaching staff and some stellar drafting.

GM George Paton has done a masterful job at finding the talent, and Sean Payton has done an equally as great job at ensuring the right coaching is in place. A huge thing to note for the Broncos is that after the 2025 season, Russell Wilson's contract is totally off the books.

The Broncos could just now begin a very lengthy Super Bowl window, eve with Bo Nix out. Let's get into a 7-Round 2026 NFL mock draft, where the Broncos bring in a huge haul.

Denver Broncos 2026 NFL mock draft ahead of the AFC title game

31. Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Texas

The Denver Broncos have to take the LB position more seriously. Both Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad are free agents in 2026, so the Broncos do need some more talent in this room.

Plus, Dre Greenlaw just cannot stay healthy, so the Broncos could use a first-round pick on Anthony Hill, a top LB prospect from Texas. This is a wise first choice for the Broncos.

63. Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

The defensive line in Denver is top-tier, and the one way to sustain that is to continue stacking the talent, especially in the NFL Draft. The Broncos take Lee Hunter, who instantly emerges as their biggest body along that unit.

Denver's DL is a bit undersized, so they could target players who help change that in 2026 and beyond. Thus far, the Broncos add some key talent to the defensive front and continue building on strengths, but the offense needs some help, too.