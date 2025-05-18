Describing each NFL team with 1 word ahead of the 2025 season

NFC North

Detroit Lions - Loaded

The best roster in the NFL when healthy, the Detroit Lions are locked, loaded, and could make a Super Bowl run in 2025.

Green Bay Packers - Good

This team is not great - they are merely good, and might be the most 'good' team in the NFL right now.

Minnesota Vikings - Regression

I am not sure why more people aren't talking about the real possibility that the Minnesota Vikings regress in 2025 with a de-facto rookie QB in JJ McCarthy. This team is a lot closer to winning nine or 10 games than replicating their 14-win 2024 season.

Chicago Bears - Modern

The Chicago Bears have gotten with the times, finally. They hired a sharp, offensive-minded head coach and also added loads of talent on that side of the ball as well. Bears fans might finally have something substantive to be optimistic about heading into 2025.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons - Sneaky

With the best roster in the NFC South, the Atlanta Falcons could be a sneaky team in 2025 if Michael Penix Jr can bring modest production to the offense, and he's got the weapons and protection to do just that.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Boring

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just boring - they aren't good enough to be a contender but aren't bad enough to be among the worst teams in the league. They are kind of just existing and need another push of talent to ascend to contender status.

New Orleans Saints - Terrible

The New Orleans Saints may end up being the worst team in the NFL in the 2025 season, and this is now especially true with the retirement of Derek Carr, which definitely came as a surprise.

Carolina Panthers - Unnoticed

Another team I love that has flown under the radar a bit, the Carolina Panthers have added a ton of talent in the Dan Morgan era and could shock the NFL world in 2025 if Bryce Young puts it all together.