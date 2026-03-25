Dolphins 3-round mock draft sets a crucial foundation for the future

Round 3 | 75th overall: Keionte Scott, DB, Miami

When Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan were with the Green Bay Packers, they had a guy named Javon Bullard who played a big-time role in the secondary as a safety/slot corner hybrid. That's exactly the type of role I would envision for someone like Keionte Scott, who may be the toughest player in this draft class, pound for pound.

Scott is an enforcer who had a ridiculous 13 tackles for loss last season at Miami. Keep him in Miami, get him in this revamped secondary, and this will be a jersey guy for fans before you know it.

Round 3 | 87th overall: Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College

What we saw with the Green Bay Packers in recent years was a commitment to drafting offensive linemen with elite athletic traits and versatility. Jude Bowry projects as an ideal swing tackle in the NFL, but he has the size, length, and athletic traits to slide inside or play tackle, depending on how an NFL team envisions him. He only allowed two sacks at Boston College and would be a great pickup for the Dolphins to improve the trenches.

Round 3 | 90th overall: Keylan Rutledge, OL, Georgia Tech

The Dolphins could really use Day 2 of this year's draft to solidify some of their interior offensive line, and one of the top sleeper prospects right now (in my eyes, anyway), is Georgia Tech's Keylan Rutledge. He's got NFL-ready size and run-blocking ability, and the athletic traits to really draw the attention of an executive like Sullivan. This is going to have to be a run-first team to have success in 2026, and adding to the trenches helps accomplish that.

Round 3 | 94th overall: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

The Dolphins continue to dominate Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft by adding another receiver, this time a big-bodied X receiver for the outside. Elijah Sarratt was a reliable target for Fernando Mendoza this past year at Indiana, and he could provide Malik Willis with a massive catch radius on downfield throws or in the red zone.