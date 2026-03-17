Dolphins updated NFL Mock Draft following league-altering Jaylen Waddle trade

87. Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor

Michael Trigg is not going to offer much of anything as a blocker, but there is obviously a spot for receiving tight ends in this league. The Dolphins current starting tight end is Greg Dulcich, so this team clearly needs to add a viable prospect at this position.

You also simply can't just throw Malik Wills out there with no weapons, so for the present and long-term, this front office has to rebuild on offense.

90. Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

The Dolphins now turn to the defensive line and take Domonique Orange from Iowa State. Miami bolsters the trenches with this pick and are not done on that front.

94. Austin Barber, OT, Florida

Miami adds a tackle to the mix and takes Austin Barber from Florida. The Dolphins don't have the best tackle play in the NFL, in fact, it's far from, so this is a need for the team as of now.

130. Parker Brailsford, OC, Alabama

Keeping with the trenches theme here, the Dolphins now select Parker Brailsford from Alabama. Starting center Aaron Brewer might honestly be a top-5 center in the NFL, but Miami can't just assume that position is going to be in a good spot for the long-term.

151. Harold Perkins Jr, LB, LSU

Harold Perkins Jr was once a highly thought-of linebacker prospect, but that has since disappeared. The Dolphins are able to get him at pick 151 in this mock draft.

227. Luke Altmyer, QB, Illinois

Miami has to take a quarterback at some point in the NFL Draft, and while they might have their eyes on 2027, where the class is expected to be a lot deeper, they take a late-round flier on Luke Altmyer. Willis surely isn't going to be the long-term option, and if nothing else, maybe Altmyer can end up being a high-end backup.

238. DeShon Singleton, S, Nebraska

The Dolphins finish off this resource-rich mock draft with more safety help, taking DeShon Singleton from Nebraska.