Eagles could take $14 million risk if blockbuster AJ Brown trade happens

As we creep closer and closer to the month of June, the anticipation of the Philadelphia Eagles possibly trading wide receiver AJ Brown is palpable.

The Eagles have had a really long time to think about what life after AJ Brown would look like for their offense, and they've already set some things in place to be able to sustain that kind of a loss. They not only traded for Dontayvion Wicks with the Green Bay Packers, but they also moved up in the NFL Draft to select USC star receiver Makai Lemon.

On paper, the Eagles seem to have things pretty well figured out with DeVonta Smith becoming more of a featured weapon in the offense than before, as well as a number of other guys taking on larger roles.

But we know Howie Roseman is not the type of general manager to sit on his hands. He's the type of general manager that's going to constantly find ways to make a splash, have his cake, and eat it, too. What if the Philadelphia Eagles considered the idea of signing veteran Stefon Diggs at some point after the AJ Brown trade? They have one connection that could help make it a possibility.

Philadelphia Eagles could be Stefon Diggs landing spot if AJ Brown trade goes down

Diggs is currently projected at a value of just under $14 million in average annual value by Spotrac.

Considering some of the waves he's made off the field in the past couple of years, it might even be a shocker if he gets anywhere close to that. The Eagles have plenty of cap space right now (over $25 million) and they might not want to rely too much on Lemon to produce right away.

Diggs, for all his faults, just helped the New England Patriots reach the Super Bowl and was one of the most consistent receivers in the game last year. He is an asset on the field, and with his off-field issues piling up, a team like the Eagles might even be able to get him at a discounted rate.

Outside of Smith, he's a better option than anyone else the Eagles have on the roster right now, and there's no question that losing AJ Brown makes this team worse on paper.

There's no doubt that Roseman knows that, and the one connection the Eagles have that could help facilitate this move is their new offensive coordinator: Sean Mannion.

Mannion and Diggs were teammates once upon a time with the Minnesota Vikings when Mannion was a backup quarterback behind Kirk Cousins. Those two would know each other well, and Mannion would be able to sign off on exactly how Diggs could fit in the offense.

Considering the weight of trading a player like Brown, don't be shocked if Roseman has something else like this up his sleeve.