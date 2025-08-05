Early 2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 1 game

Miami Dolphins @ Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, September 7, 1:00 PM ET

The Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts were two teams who threatened the other playoff teams in the AFC last season, but nothing materialized. Injuries and quarterback issues derailed both of these teams as the season wore along, and we could have the same exact storyline here in 2025.

For the Dolphins, it’s going to be a tough road back to the postseason with their secondary already looking like one of the worst in the league and Jaelan Phillips already dealing with injuries. This team should be equipped to load up the box score offensively, but they’re one or two injuries away from being a six-win team.

The Colts have a competition ongoing right now between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson for the starting quarterback position. If Jones wins that competition coming out of camp, there will be much bigger problems facing this team going forward.

Prediction: Dolphins win 24-23

Las Vegas Raiders @ New England Patriots

Sunday, September 7, 1:00 PM ET

How about this Week 1 matchup with Josh McDaniels fabricating a shot at revenge against the team he destroyed from the inside out?

Now, McDaniels will be calling the offense for the Patriots and expected breakout candidate Drake Maye, and he’ll probably make the Raiders look bad in this one. The Raiders have one of the worst defenses in the NFL, and while Maxx Crosby might give Maye and the Patriots some trouble, this game is much more likely to be an early “we’re back” statement by the Pats than it is anything to do with the Raiders.

Although if the Raiders have a chance to win this one late in the tight red zone, Pete Carroll should let Geno Smith hand it off to Ashton Jeanty instead of asking Smith to throw it.

Prediction: Patriots win 23-19