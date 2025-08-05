Early 2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 1 game

Arizona Cardinals @ New Orleans Saints

Sunday, September 7, 1:00 PM ET

The opportunities for the New Orleans Saints to be predicted to win games this season will be few and far between. The Saints don’t have nearly as bad of a roster as some people have said, but the mix of veterans and young players they have right now is sort of a recipe for disaster.

They are going to need the defense to come through in a big way if they’re going to have any success this season, because Jake Haener has still been taking 1st-team reps at quarterback for them in training camp.

The Arizona Cardinals have a chance to continue their slow but sure ascent up the standings in the NFC West. It’s been a grind the past couple of years as Jonathan Gannon takes over, but the vision is slowly coming to fruition.

Prediction: Cardinals win 26-12

Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Jets

Sunday, September 7, 1:00 PM ET

How about this? Aaron Rodgers is facing his old team, and it’s him going against the Jets and not the Green Bay Packers.

The past couple of years have gone by in the blink of an eye, and they’ve felt like an eternity at the exact same time. Rodgers is entering his Last Dance with the Pittsburgh Steelers this year, but the guys he left on the Jets are going to try and make this debut a miserable one for him.

This is a matchup that could be totally dependent on how competent the Jets look offensively early on, and I’m thinking the Steelers are going to find a way to win what could end up being somewhat of an ugly overall matchup.

Prediction: Steelers win 19-16