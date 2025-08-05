Early 2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 1 game

Tennessee Titans @ Denver Broncos

Sunday, September 7, 4:05 PM ET

How’s this for a baptism into the NFL? Titans #1 overall pick Cam Ward is going to get to go on the road to face off against what could be the NFL’s best defense in the 2025 season.

Honestly, it’s probably the perfect way to take the pressure off the rookie. Just go out there and play. Go out there and make mistakes, take chances, and whatever else Ms. Frizzle used to say.

Ward and the Titans are in a rebuilding year, there’s no question about it. The Denver Broncos expedited their rebuild after cutting Russell Wilson, thanks to the emergence of quarterback Bo Nix as a rookie last year. Nix finished 3rd all-time with 34 total touchdowns as a rookie, and has given this Broncos team hope for the future.

Sean Payton teams start slow, historically speaking. It’ll be interesting to see if this Denver team can not only meet expectations but change that narrative.

Prediction: Broncos win 27-17

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, September 7, 4:05 PM ET

Seahawks fans will get a first look at the Sam Darnold era, and it’s going to be against a familiar old friend and foe. Robert Saleh, who was part of the historic Legion of Boom on the Seattle coaching staff, is back in San Francisco as the 49ers defensive coordinator, and likely looking to fast-track himself back into a head coaching gig.

Sam Darnold is going to get tested in this one, even against a really young and largely unproven San Francisco defense. This 49ers team is still dealing with injuries, but they’re a lot healthier now than they were most of last season.

The 49ers are going to have to bounce back this year in a number of ways, but with Christian McCaffrey on the field, they’re going to be a tough team to defend. The Seahawks might have some trouble early on after making a bunch of changes offensively.

Prediction: 49ers win 29-24