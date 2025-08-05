Early 2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 1 game

Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers

Sunday, September 7, 4:25 PM ET

Everyone is going to be fascinated to see how the Detroit Lions will look without offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on the coaching staff. Those two guys were instrumental to this team becoming a force in the NFC, and they’ve got a really tough draw as they try to get off to a fast start.

The Packers are my early pick for the NFC North this year, but they could be susceptible in a matchup like this where the Lions just have too many weapons to defend. Green Bay’s biggest roster issue right now is at cornerback, so they might have to get this one to a shootout.

If it comes to a shootout, I think Jordan Love is going to prove himself to be one of the most improved all-around quarterbacks in the league this coming season.

Prediction: Packers win 34-31

Houston Texans @ Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, September 7, 4:25 PM ET

How about a sneaky potential Super Bowl matchup here in Week 1? There are a number of really great matchups on the docket, but if these two teams enter Week 1 of the season fully healthy, this is going to be must-see TV.

It’s hard to not be harder on the Houston Texans this offseason after the disappointment that was their 2024 regular season, but I’m in the camp that believes the Texans are going to bounce back in a big way this year.

The Rams are a team I was bullish on all of last year, and with Davante Adams and Terrance Ferguson being added to the fold offensively, they’re only going to be tougher to stop. I think Sean McVay and company are going to get the season started off with a convincing win at home.

Prediction: Rams win 27-23