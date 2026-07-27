Early 2026 NFL picks, score predictions for every single Week 1 game

Atlanta Falcons @ Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM ET

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons are two teams with very limited ceilings in 2026. While the Falcons do have the better roster, the Steelers could come into this game with a much more proven quarterback, and they're also at home, which helps.

Prediction: Steelers win 24-16

Chicago Bears @ Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM ET

The Chicago Bears had one of the more fun offenses in the NFL last year, and with it now being year two of the Ben Johnson era, things could really takeoff in the 2026 season. As for the Carolina Panthers, I am not sure this team is on pace to do anything particularly well. The Bears should win this one.

Prediction: Bears win 28-20

Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM ET

The Cleveland Browns project to be one of the worst teams in football, and while Week 1 games can bring some shocking upsets, the Jacksonville Jaguars are too well-coached a team to stumble against an opponent like this. The Jags take care of business here.

Prediction: Jaguars win 27-13

Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans, 1:00 PM ET

The Houston Texans have been able to take care of business against the Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills in recent years, as Allen himself just does not play well against the Texans, and he is typically good for a handful of 'what the heck?!' games per season. Week 1 could be one of those games, but the Bills keep it close.

Prediction: Texans win 23-20

Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 PM ET

In a matchup of two of the worst teams in the NFL, the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders square off. Oddly, I am picking the Dolphins here, as I am not sure the Raiders are better enough to take care of business at home. Miami wins.

Prediction: Dolphins win 17-16

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 PM ET

In a huge NFC North showdown, the Minnesota Vikings take care of business in what would be the first game of the Kyler Murray era. Minnesota's home-field advantage is quite notable.

Prediction: Vikings win 23-20

Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 PM ET

The Washington Commanders added a ton of talent this offseason in free agency and also have the better quarterback. The Philadelphia Eagles no longer have wide receiver AJ Brown in the picture and could struggle to find their rhythm on offense for a little while.

Prediction: Commanders win 26-24

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 PM ET

The Arizona Cardinals are truly the worst team in the NFL and might not stand a chance against the Los Angeles Chargers. While LA isn't a particularly great team, they are plenty good enough to win this game by the time the first half is over.

Prediction: Chargers win 23-3

Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants, 8:20 PM ET

Dallas and New York square off on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys overhauled the defense this offseason and also have a top-10 quarterback in Dak Prescott, so a victory here should not be a shock.

Prediction: Cowboys win 27-20

Monday, September 14th

Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 PM ET

The Denver Broncos are at the Kansas City Chiefs to take us home in Week 1 of the 2026 season. This would be the first game back from Patrick Mahomes after his torn ACL, but on paper, the Broncos simply overwhelm the Chiefs, as Kansas City still has serious concerns at wide receiver and all across the defense.

Denver has also now won three games in a row against the Chiefs, which includes a victory in Arrowhead back on Christmas in 2025.

Prediction: Broncos win 23-17