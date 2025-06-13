Early NFL picks and score predictions for Week 1 games in the 2025 season

Sunday, September 7th

Dolphins @ Colts

The Miami Dolphins may not win a ton of games in the 2025 NFL Season, but they should be able to win this one. The Indianapolis Colts are dealing with a pretty pathetic QB situation, as Anthony Richardson is already hurt, but that could put Daniel Jones in line to start, which might not be better.

Indy is going to struggle under center all year long, but at least we can say that Miami has a competent QB, and that could be the difference in this one.

Dolphins win 24-14

Raiders @ Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders are not going to win as many games as the New England Patriots this year, but I can't help but wonder if Week 1 is going to feature Geno Smith and Pete Carroll knowing how to beat this upstart team. I am a huge fan of what the Pats have done, but Week 1 would still present the very early part of Drake Maye's tenure, so there could still be some early-career struggles.

The Raiders win this one.

Raiders win 20-17

Cardinals @ Saints

The Arizona Cardinals are going to win 10 games this year. I had said that they were going to double their win total last year, and they did, as they went from four to eight wins from 2023 to 2024. Well, they're in line to win another game or two this year and will not mess around, as they'll go into New Orleans and beat what could be the worst team in the NFL.

Cardinals win 26-10

Steelers @ Jets

Oh boy; here we go; the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets essentially swapped QBs for this game, and Aaron Rodgers is going to be thrown a ton of boos in this one. However, Justin Fields is a bottom-tier QB and is going to struggle to move the ball against the Steelers defense. Rodgers gets the last laugh in Week 1.

Steelers win 23-20